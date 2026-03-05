Kelowna News

Early start to spring street sweeping in Kelowna

Cindy White

It’s only the first week of March, but City of Kelowna crews have already begun their annual spring street sweeping program.

​Thanks to a very mild winter with little snow, there’s a lot less debris to clean up.

​“There hasn’t been a three-week period all winter where our street sweepers weren’t deployed, which helps us tremendously for spring sweep. There’s far less material on our arterial roads, and that’s usually where we start out,” said Andrew Schwerdtfeger, roadways operations manager.

​“For perspective, in a normal year we put down about 15,000 tonnes of winter sand, and this year, we’ve only applied 3,000, so it’s substantially less.”

​He said it means sweepers will be able to move faster and get through areas of the city quicker because they will be picking up less material. He suspects most of what they will pick up this spring will be leaves, tree debris and garbage.

​In 2025, the city spent $3.18 million of its $3.4 million snow removal budget, a 6.5 per cent saving. Cost savings from the mild winter to start 2026 will also likely be reflected in the spring street sweeping budget, which is $1.27 million.

​“If it’s a lighter winter, it’s a lighter spring sweep,” said Schwerdtfeger.

​“Looking back at the last two years, we were about 20 per cent under budget for spring sweep, and I would anticipate something similar to that.”

​While the first few weeks of the program will focus on bike paths and sidewalks, crews will start heading into residential neighbourhoods around March 15.

​Schwerdtfeger said signage should go up the day before, advising people not to park on the street.

​“Stay off the road until that signage is removed, typically it’s about 48 hours,” he added.

​If cars don’t move, crews have to go around them and won’t be able to do a thorough job; however, the city rarely tows vehicles during sweeping because Schwerdtfeger said it’s cost-prohibitive.

The spring sweep program spans approximately eight weeks. Check the weekly schedule through the City of Kelowna website under street sweeping & litter removal.

​Approximately 40 staff will be working up to 20 hours per day, seven days a week. They should wrap up just before the May long weekend.

​Although the city is not responsible for snow plowing on Highway 97 and Highway 33, it does carry out sweeping operations on the routes. That work will be conducted overnight, once temperatures consistently permit, with a tentative start in late April.