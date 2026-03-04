Kelowna News

Hope Lives Here: Kelowna Women’s Shelter hosts annual Stories & Art fundraiser ​

Hope Lives Here

Cindy White

Artists from the Central Okanagan are helping shine a light on the important work of the Kelowna Women’s Shelter.

​The shelter is hosting its fourth annual Stories & Art fundraiser on Thursday, March 5, at the Laurel Packinghouse, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

​“Our theme this year is Hope Lives Here, which really instils, or centres around this idea that hope lives here in our community because people are willing to stand up and be a voice for change,” said Tayla Haswell, partnership and development specialist with the Kelowna Women’s Shelter.

​With recent high-profile cases of domestic violence in the Kelowna area, the event aims not just to raise money for those impacted by abuse but also to raise community awareness.

​“This event is one of those opportunities that you can take advantage of to use your voice for change,” said Haswell.

​“It doesn’t have to be a 100,000 donation, though that’s great. It can be something as simple as, here’s a ticket to this event, it’s $50. Show up, have a glass of wine, and learn with us. Take that opportunity to be part of your community and stand with us against domestic abuse and actually create tangible change.”

​A dozen artists will be presenting everything from paintings to performance art. There will also be silent auction items up for bids as part of the fundraiser, which is sponsored by Odlum Brown. All proceeds directly fund KWS programs and services that provide critical support to those impacted by abuse.

​Tickets for Stories & Art, Hope Lives Here are available through Eventbrite.