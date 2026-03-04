Kelowna News

“Once-safe neighbourhoods, you can’t recognize them anymore,” MPs tell Kelowna residents at public safety town hall

Push for tougher justice

Madison Reeve

More than a hundred residents gathered at the Kelowna Events Centre on Tuesday night to hear from federal Conservative representatives and share their own experiences during a community safety town hall hosted by MP Dan Albas.

Albas, the Conservative Member of Parliament for Okanagan Lake West–South Kelowna, told the crowd the evening was intended to be an open discussion about crime, repeat offenders and federal justice policy.

Residents listened as MPs shared concerns about Liberal government policies and the direction they believe the country is heading.

Joining Albas were fellow Conservatives Larry Brock, MP for Brantford-Brant, Ont., Arpan Khanna, MP for Oxford, Ont., and Frank Caputo, MP for Kamloops-Thompson-Nicola.

Khanna spoke about what he described as growing challenges across the country.

“The homelessness, encampments up, drug use up, overdoses up. The things that we saw occasionally are now becoming the norm in our country,” Khanna said.

He said he is working with fellow MPs to introduce 15 proposed amendments to the Criminal Code aimed at reversing changes brought in under Bill C-75.

Conservative MPs at the event said the law has created a “catch-and-release” system and called for repeat violent offenders to be kept in jail instead of being released on bail.

''Once safe neighbourhoods, once safe streets, you can't recognize them anymore," Khanna said.

Brock discussed the issue of bail reform.

“This current Liberal government has created a culture of noncompliance, noncompliance in terms of bail conditions, noncompliance with respect to sentencing, being placed on probation,” Brock said.

Tuesday’s town hall is the latest in a series of public safety discussions in Kelowna.

On Feb. 4, BC Conservative MLAs Kristina Loewen, Gavin Dew and Macklin McCall hosted a similar event at the Revelry Food and Music Hub.

The City of Kelowna held its own town hall on Jan. 27, and has since launched overnight security patrols, announced Feb. 19, in partnership with the RCMP and bylaw officers to focus on areas identified by businesses and residents.

Mayor Tom Dyas has also introduced a rebate program, launched March 2, to help businesses pay for security upgrades recommended through Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED) assessments.

MPs said they would bring Kelowna residents’ concerns to Ottawa for further discussion.