Rutland resident fears things will only get worse in her neighbourhood

Photo: Anneka Potter Rutland resident fed up with fires, garbage in walkway near home.

A longtime Rutland resident is speaking out about the deteriorating conditions in her neighbourhood.

Anneka Potter's home backs onto the walkway between Nickel Rd. and Mills Rd. in Rutland. Om Monday night, she had to call the Kelowna Fire Department after she smelled smoke and noticed a fire in the walkway.

"There's always garbage littered all over the place. People actively shoot up, smoke, drugs, just lay there, and it's been getting progressively worse," Potter says.

The fire department responded to her call quickly, doused the fire and then handed out some emergency foil blankets and then left.

"We don't even bother calling police about things like this anymore."

Potter says the only reason she reports crime in the neighbourhood is so police have some statistics on what type of crime is going on in Rutland.

"There's nothing that we can do. Our tax bracket is not important enough for the city to even bother," says Potter.

Castanet News has been inundated with complaints from Rutland residents over the past six months about street disorder and the state of their community.

Potter says nothing has changed.

"It's like, same sh*t, different day."

Potter says the frustration level in the neighbourhood continues to rise, "they're not getting to the root of the problem."

"I had to file a police report when they broke into my van. The officer was great, but... she's telling me, 'you're probably not going to find your stuff.' And I'm going, 'I know, I'm only making this call so you have the numbers, and even if I got it back, I wouldn't want it.'"

The Kelowna RCMP has been trying to boost its profile in Rutland recently by adding resources to the community policing office. The detachment’s crime reduction unit has also expanded operations outside the downtown core.

In January it was revealed that the Rutland on-call team, which was previously focused on combating street disorder in the Rutland business area, was put on hiatus.