Kelowna family warns community after vehicle break-in using key fob cloning

Key fob scanned in break-in

Madison Reeve

Residents are being reminded to stay vigilant after a suspicious early-morning vehicle break-in.

The incident happened just after 1 a.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of Parkview Crescent, near the new Costco.

Homeowner Maynard Geronimo said the situation has left her family shaken.

“It’s not really a lot of value,” Geronimo said of the missing items, believed to be a pair of sunglasses and a USB charger. “But then just to think about it, that he can do it again tonight… it’s alarming.”

The family believes thieves may have used high-tech methods to access the vehicle.

Key fobs can be scanned or cloned using radio frequency devices, allowing criminals to unlock or even start vehicles without physically handling the key.

“We think that the proximity of our fob key to the car is really close,” Geronimo said. “But then just thinking like that high-tech ways that they’re able to do it… it’s alarming.”

RFID copiers are widely available online and can allow criminals to duplicate car keys with minimal effort. Some can capture signals through through walls and windows, making key fobs vulnerable even inside home

Security footage captured about a minute of activity near the vehicle before stopping.

Although little was stolen, the incident has left the family feeling shaken.

“My kids… they keep saying, ‘What if he comes back?’” Geronimo shared. “There’s nothing else I can say.”

Thankfully the car was not taken.

The family has since placed their key fobs inside a signal-blocking container, often called a Faraday box, to prevent the fob from being scanned.

The Kelowna RCMP tell Castanet the incident is being investigated.

“An investigation was started and extra patrols took place in the area but unfortunately there are no suspects or additional witnesses at this time,” said Ryan Watters for the Kelowna RCMP.