Kelowna family warns community after vehicle break-in using key fob cloning
Key fob scanned in break-in
Residents are being reminded to stay vigilant after a suspicious early-morning vehicle break-in.
The incident happened just after 1 a.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of Parkview Crescent, near the new Costco.
Homeowner Maynard Geronimo said the situation has left her family shaken.
“It’s not really a lot of value,” Geronimo said of the missing items, believed to be a pair of sunglasses and a USB charger. “But then just to think about it, that he can do it again tonight… it’s alarming.”
The family believes thieves may have used high-tech methods to access the vehicle.
Key fobs can be scanned or cloned using radio frequency devices, allowing criminals to unlock or even start vehicles without physically handling the key.
“We think that the proximity of our fob key to the car is really close,” Geronimo said. “But then just thinking like that high-tech ways that they’re able to do it… it’s alarming.”
RFID copiers are widely available online and can allow criminals to duplicate car keys with minimal effort. Some can capture signals through through walls and windows, making key fobs vulnerable even inside home
Security footage captured about a minute of activity near the vehicle before stopping.
Although little was stolen, the incident has left the family feeling shaken.
“My kids… they keep saying, ‘What if he comes back?’” Geronimo shared. “There’s nothing else I can say.”
Thankfully the car was not taken.
The family has since placed their key fobs inside a signal-blocking container, often called a Faraday box, to prevent the fob from being scanned.
The Kelowna RCMP tell Castanet the incident is being investigated.
“An investigation was started and extra patrols took place in the area but unfortunately there are no suspects or additional witnesses at this time,” said Ryan Watters for the Kelowna RCMP.
More Kelowna News
- Human remains foundNelson - 4:00 am
- Mayor appeals lawsuit lossKamloops - 4:00 am
- Push for tougher justiceKelowna - 4:00 am
- New clinic still in worksSun Peaks - 4:00 am
- Paid parking spaces axed?Salmon Arm - 4:00 am
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$974,900
more details
Kelowna BC SPCA Featured Pet
Big Bert Kelowna BC SPCA >
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library