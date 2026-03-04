Tiny elephant found waiting patiently in Ballou Park
Did you lose your elephant?
A tiny and unexpected discovery is brightening the day for visitors at Ballou Park today.
This afternoon, Kelowna resident Rosemarie Stevenson shared on the Glenmore Facebook page that a small toy elephant was spotted sitting all by itself in the park.
Rather than leave the little plush friend behind, it was carefully placed up on a fence where it could be easily seen by its owner.
Stevenson captured the sweet moment in a short poem she posted online:
“Today in Ballou Park:
A tiny elephant was found,
Sitting quietly on the ground.
Perhaps it slipped from little hands,
While racing through the grass and sands.
Now this small friend waits up high,
Perched on the fence beneath the sky.
Safe and sound, just where you’ll see,
Until it’s back where it should be.”
If you’re missing a small grey friend, you may want to take a stroll through Ballou Park, it’s patiently waiting.
More Kelowna News
- New programs at RCAKelowna - 8:00 pm
- Officer, suspect injuredPenticton - 8:00 pm
- Poll: Evacuating CanadiansPoll - 7:30 pm
- Two new leaders at fire hallSicamous - 7:00 pm
- Thoughtful members neededVernon - 7:00 pm
1 bedrooms 2 baths
$185,000
more details
Kelowna BC SPCA Featured Pet
Big Bert Kelowna BC SPCA >
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library