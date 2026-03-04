Kelowna News

Tiny elephant found waiting patiently in Ballou Park

Did you lose your elephant?

Photo: Facebook A tiny toy elephant is waiting patiently in the park, hoping to be reunited with its little owner.

A tiny and unexpected discovery is brightening the day for visitors at Ballou Park today.

This afternoon, Kelowna resident Rosemarie Stevenson shared on the Glenmore Facebook page that a small toy elephant was spotted sitting all by itself in the park.

Rather than leave the little plush friend behind, it was carefully placed up on a fence where it could be easily seen by its owner.

Stevenson captured the sweet moment in a short poem she posted online:

“Today in Ballou Park:

A tiny elephant was found,

Sitting quietly on the ground.

Perhaps it slipped from little hands,

While racing through the grass and sands.

Now this small friend waits up high,

Perched on the fence beneath the sky.

Safe and sound, just where you’ll see,

Until it’s back where it should be.”

If you’re missing a small grey friend, you may want to take a stroll through Ballou Park, it’s patiently waiting.