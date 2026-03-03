Kelowna News

On The Street: People happy with BC plan for permanent switch to daylight time

Happy with daylight time

Cindy White

The word on the street is that people are happy to make the permanent switch to daylight time in B.C.

​Premier David Eby announced on Monday that after the time change this weekend, we won’t be falling back to standard time in the autumn.

​Castanet asked people in downtown Kelowna what they think of the decision.

​A new mom said she is in favour of staying on daylight time year-round, so she doesn’t have to deal with the disruptions associated with springing forward and falling back.

​Another person referenced studies that show the week after the twice-a-year time change is often one of the most dangerous times on the roads, as he said he was fully in support of the government’s decision.

​If you want to share your thoughts on this subject, you can email l[email protected].