Kelowna News  

On The Street: People happy with BC plan for permanent switch to daylight time

Happy with daylight time

Cindy White - Mar 3, 2026 / 3:05 pm | Story: 601704

Cindy White

The word on the street is that people are happy to make the permanent switch to daylight time in B.C.

​Premier David Eby announced on Monday that after the time change this weekend, we won’t be falling back to standard time in the autumn.

​Castanet asked people in downtown Kelowna what they think of the decision.

​A new mom said she is in favour of staying on daylight time year-round, so she doesn’t have to deal with the disruptions associated with springing forward and falling back.

​Another person referenced studies that show the week after the twice-a-year time change is often one of the most dangerous times on the roads, as he said he was fully in support of the government’s decision.

​If you want to share your thoughts on this subject, you can email l[email protected].

