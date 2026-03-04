Kelowna's Rotary Centre for the Arts announces spring creative programs
New programs at RCA
Kelowna's Rotary Centre for the Arts (RCA) is welcoming spring with a new season of hands-on arts programs for children, youth, adults and seniors.
The spring lineup includes classes and workshops in visual arts, movement, music and storytelling, designed for all experience levels.
“We’re excited to introduce a spring season that invites people of all ages to explore their creativity,” says Colleen Fitzpatrick, executive director of the Rotary Centre for the Arts.
“The RCA is committed to providing accessible, high-quality arts education where participants can grow their confidence, build community, and experience the value of creative expression.”
Adult and senior programs feature painting, dance, sound bath relaxation and theatre, including several new offerings such as Ink Arts, Spring Into Dance and Shakespeare Theatre.
Youth programs include Claymation, Comic and Character Creations, Youth Art Lab and theatre and vocal arts classes aimed at building creative skills and confidence.
Family-friendly workshops range from musical theatre to new early years and preschool music programs.
The RCA is also introducing new weekend artist residencies for ages 16 and up. The intensives focus on character design and voice and speech, led by industry professionals.
Full program details and registration information are available on the RCA website.
More Kelowna News
- New programs at RCAKelowna - 8:00 pm
- Officer, suspect injuredPenticton - 8:00 pm
- Poll: Evacuating CanadiansPoll - 7:30 pm
- Two new leaders at fire hallSicamous - 7:00 pm
- Thoughtful members neededVernon - 7:00 pm
1 bedrooms 2 baths
$185,000
more details
Kelowna BC SPCA Featured Pet
Big Bert Kelowna BC SPCA >
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library