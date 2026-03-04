Kelowna News

Kelowna's Rotary Centre for the Arts announces spring creative programs

Kelowna's Rotary Centre for the Arts (RCA) is welcoming spring with a new season of hands-on arts programs for children, youth, adults and seniors.

The spring lineup includes classes and workshops in visual arts, movement, music and storytelling, designed for all experience levels.

“We’re excited to introduce a spring season that invites people of all ages to explore their creativity,” says Colleen Fitzpatrick, executive director of the Rotary Centre for the Arts.

“The RCA is committed to providing accessible, high-quality arts education where participants can grow their confidence, build community, and experience the value of creative expression.”

Adult and senior programs feature painting, dance, sound bath relaxation and theatre, including several new offerings such as Ink Arts, Spring Into Dance and Shakespeare Theatre.

Youth programs include Claymation, Comic and Character Creations, Youth Art Lab and theatre and vocal arts classes aimed at building creative skills and confidence.

Family-friendly workshops range from musical theatre to new early years and preschool music programs.

The RCA is also introducing new weekend artist residencies for ages 16 and up. The intensives focus on character design and voice and speech, led by industry professionals.

Full program details and registration information are available on the RCA website.