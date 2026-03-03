Kelowna News

Market conditions prompt developer to pause downtown Kelowna development

Downtown tower on hold

Photo: Mission Group The Mission Group is reapplying for a new development permit for a downtown tower project.

A Kelowna developer will be going back to city council in the near future to obtain a new permit for a 33-storey downtown commercial and residential tower.

Kelowna council approved Mission Group’s application for a development permit in November of 2024 for the development at Lawrence Avenue and Water Street.

However, development permits lapse after two years and in an application to planning staff, Mission Group says they do not anticipate construction would be feasible before the clock runs out in November.

“At the time of approval (Nov.5, 2024) the project team anticipated that construction could commence within the permit validity period,” the application states.

“Since that approval however, prevailing market conditions have materially shifted, resulting in a postponement of construction investment and activity.

“This application is being made proactively, in advance of the lapse of the existing permit to ensure continuity of approvals and to allow the project to proceed when market conditions permit.”

The application states the request is driven by market conditions. No changes have been made to the design concept, land use or development intent.

The development will consist of commercial space at street level, a five-storey parking podium, seven storeys of long-term rentals and 21 storeys of for-sale condos.

The original development permit was passed by a 6-3 margin.

The clock will begin on the new development permit when council adopts the new application.