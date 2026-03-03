Police make arrest after assault in Kelowna
Arrest after apparent assault
UPDATE 1:37 p.m.
RCMP officers are investigating a report of an assault in the 1170-block of Harvey Avenue.
"Police have located a victim and have arrested one individual," RCMP said in a release.
"The victim has been transported to hospital for treatment of their injuries with unknown severity."
The current police presence is officers investigating the event and there is no ongoing risk to the public.
ORIGINAL 1:30 p.m.
There's a significant police presence in the Capri Centre parking lot.
Just after 1 p.m., Mounties descended on the area with a K9. Officers cordoned off an area in the mall parking lot where a person's belongings appear to be strewn.
A search in the area also appears to be underway.
RCMP did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
