Kelowna makes changes to height map bringing certainty over how high buildings can go

Photo: City of Kelowna Council approves new density bonusing bylaws

The City of Kelowna is making sweeping changes to its density bonusing program, including dramatic changes to its building height maps.

Kelowna's density bonus system introduced in 2022 previously allowed developers to add height to projects above what is allowed in exchange for contributions to either the Housing Opportunities Reserve Fund or the Public Amenities and Streetscape Reserve Fund.

Moving forward, density bonusing will focus on towers within the urban centre and will be available only for buildings eight-storeys or higher. All developer contributions will also now be directed towards the affordable housing fund, eliminating the option for contributions to public amenities and streetscapes.

The city is also moving the existing building height maps from the Official Community Plan into the zoning bylaw and will be revised by adding potential bonus heights to the map.

“To improve communication, maximum heights with bonus density have been added to make sure potential building heights are clearly shown,” said planner Mark Tanner.

“We would show both the base heights and the potential bonus heights on the mapping so there would no longer be that uncertainty about what the actual maximum would be.

“All ranges of heights would be reflected on the map.”

Tanner said the city is also adjusting different height categories. Existing 12-storey height categories will be allowed bonuses going to 19 storeys in the downtown urban centre.

In Capri-Landmark and Midtown, the 12 storey category could be bonused to 17.

In Rutland, with elimination of density bonusing for four and six storey buildings, the base height for most areas is being increased from four to six storeys.

"Building heights in the core area and suburban neighbourhoods would be aligned to follow Official Community Plan policy with six storey buildings allowed in close proximity to transit supportive corridors and a maximum of four storeys anywhere else."

The only way to increase density in core areas or suburban neighbourhoods would be through a development variance applications of a site specific text amendment, which would require council approval.