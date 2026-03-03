Kelowna News

Drugs, guns and 121 arrests made in Kelowna

Photo: RCMP Kelowna RCMP seized drugs, weapons and ill-gotten gains in a seven month long enforcement effort.

More than 100 arrests were made and a significant amount of drugs and weapons were seized during a seven-month crackdown on repeat offenders and organized crime in Kelowna.

In a media release, Kelowna RCMP said Monday they received provincial funding through the Special Investigations and Targeted Enforcement Program, and from June 1, 2025, to Jan. 15 those funds were used for additional intelligence-led enforcement shifts from several police units focused on high-risk offenders and areas experiencing elevated violence and social disorder.

“The SITE funding provided by the Province of British Columbia has had a direct and measurable impact on public safety in Kelowna,” Sgt. Scott Powrie of the Crime Reduction Unit said in media release.

“This investment allowed us to proactively target repeat violent offenders and organized crime groups, remove dangerous weapons and toxic drugs from our community, and disrupt criminal networks before further harm could occur.”

Over the seven-month period, RCMP said 456 new police files were opened, documenting contact with high-risk offenders and new criminal investigations were initiated.

"While deployed in the community as part of the initiative, officers interrupted a break-and-enter in progress, taking the individuals responsible into custody," RCMP said in a media release.

"Targeted enforcement efforts led to the arrest of 121 individuals, the recommendation of 163 charges, including breaches of court-ordered conditions, the execution of 10 outstanding warrants, and the issuance of 63 violation tickets."

In addition to the arrests, Mounties seized a sizeable supply of weapons including everything from guns to a sword.

The bounty of firearms seized included four handguns, nine imitation or improvised handguns, a long gun with ammo, and 12 cans of bear deterrent spray, RCMP.

Also removed from the community were weapons RCMP said have historically been seen by police as being used in the commission of criminal offences. They included: a switch blade, taser, hatchet, baton, 24 knives, two machetes, three baseball bats, and a sword.

Additionally, significant quantities of suspected illicit substances were seized including: 237 grams of fentanyl, 694 grams of methamphetamine, 311 grams of cocaine, 202 grams of crack cocaine, 35 grams of MDMA, 13 grams of LSD, over 1.8 kilograms of psilocybin, over 2.3 kilograms of packaged for sale cannabis, 618 grams of suspected mixed illicit drugs, and 595 prescription pills.

Two vehicles were also seized as suspected proceeds of crime and forwarded for civil forfeiture proceedings.

As a result of the investigations initiated, officers seized $55,528 in Canadian currency, 7,470 cartons of illegal cigarettes, 180 illegal vape devices, 450 nicotine pouches, industrial shipping container and one recovered stolen vehicle.

Beyond measurable enforcement outcomes, RCMP said the SITE funding highlighted an operational need within Kelowna bridging the gap between frontline uniform patrol and investigative units when targeting repeat criminal activity and violent offenders.

In the meantime, Kelowna RCMP launched the Kelowna Gang Enforcement Team pilot project.

"KGET was established to provide focused, intelligence-driven enforcement targeting gang activity and organized criminal groups. Since its implementation, the team has continued to remove firearms, drugs, criminal proceeds, and violent offenders from the streets while strengthening coordination between uniform and investigative resources," RCMP said.