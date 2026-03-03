Kelowna News

Temperature records melt in parts across B.C.

Photo: File photo by Harrison Brooks. The Village of Pemberton saw a temperature record broken on Monday.

Unusually warm weather has broken records in several B.C. cities.

Environment Canada data indicates that five temperature records were broken on Monday.

The warmest of the record breaking locations was Pemberton, where a new record of 15.8 C broke a record of 12.9 C set in 2025.

Cranbrook set a new record when the mercury reached 12.4 C, breaking a record of of 12.1 C set in 1986. In Trail a new record of 14 C broke a record of 11.2 C set in 2021.

In the Cariboo, Clinton set a new record of 9.8 C, breaking record of 9.5 C set in 1994.

Tatlayoko Lake set new record of 14.6 C, breaking a record of 12.2 C set in 1949.

Colin Fong, a meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada, said Monday the Southern Interior, where several records were broken, will shift toward a more active weather pattern this month.

“We are looking at a return to a more active weather pattern over southern B.C.,” Fong said. “But the typically wetter regions, like the B.C. coast, the Kootenays and the Rockies, will take the brunt of it.”