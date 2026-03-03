Kelowna News

Council say no to two-tier recreation pricing, but will take another look in three years

Photo: City of Kelowna No to two-tier pricing for recreational facilities based on residency

At least for now, the City of Kelowna will continue charging one price for using its recreation facility, regardless of the user's residency.

A study presented to council showed the negative impact far outweighed the benefits and any financial gain would be minimal at best, or even come out in the red.

The independent study by Deloitte LLP showed several concerns raised by operator staff including the perception of discrimination, dealing with large groups where some were local and other not, a negative customer experience due to longer wait times to enter a facility and the fact it may send the wrong message to visitors.

That last point resonated with Coun. Luke Stack who told his colleagues of a recent vacation south of the border where an annual pass to visit U.S. national parks was $80.

However, he said the policy has been changed where non-residents pay $250.

“I was a great tourist, but now the message is we really don’t want you and if you are going to come, you are going to pay through the nose,” said Stack.

“I see this more as Kelowna putting out the welcome mat to neighbours.

“We want to be a welcoming community that encourages people to shop here, travel here and stay in our hotels.”

People from out of town bring their children to the H2O Centre then go shopping, stated Coun. Mohini Singh.

“They go to the mall, go to Costco, buy stuff and support the Kelowna economy, She said.

“The benefit it would bring to our community and the reputational benefit of us being a welcoming tourist town would be a bit of a negative.”

Coun. Gord Lovegrove did point out the city, in his view, is subsidizing non-residents who use facilities paid for solely by the residents of the city.

“Tourists expect to pay more,” he suggested. “I see nothing wrong with a non-resident increase,” suggesting perhaps a three-tiered approach for residents, neighbours and true tourists.

Coun. Loyal Wooldridge did float a potential for a fee similar to the Airport Improvement Fee where everyone that uses Kelowna International Airport helps contribute to the renewal of that facility.

“If we are going to discuss how to offset costs in the future, I think it would be worthwhile to explore other improvement fees,” said Wooldridge.

The city will revisit the issue in about three years.