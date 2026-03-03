Kelowna News

More than 2,100 more units could be eligible for short-term rentals in Kelowna later this year

Buildings eager for Airbnbs

Photo: Contributed Caban is one of 16 properties to apply for short-term rental subzone

The City of Kelowna could have as many as 2,100 new short-term rentals across the community once provincial restrictions are lifted.

The city is eligible to be released from those restrictions after attaining a rental vacancy rate north of three per cent for two consecutive years.

However, the legislation states those restrictions, which limit short-term rentals to an owner's principal residence, are not lifted until Nov. 1. The city is working to have that timeline moved up to take advantage of the many high-profile events coming to the city this spring and summer including the Memorial Cup, a pair of BC Lions games and the BC Summer Games.

Development planning manager Nola Kilmartin told council Monday 16 properties have now applied for the short-term rental sub-zone.

The properties were operating as principal use short-term rentals before the legislation changed in May 2024.

Strata consent was required as part of the application.

Kilmartin said the 16 applications represent a mix of properties within McKinley's comprehensive development zone, multi-family zones as well as the urban centre zones and village centre zones.

“This includes properties on Sunset Drive, Waterscapes, the Discovery Bay resorts and Sunset Waterfront resorts, St. Paul downtown, Sole downtown, Sole and Brooklyn on St. Paul,” said Kilmartin.

“Further to the south on Cook Road we have Playa Del Sol, and on Lakeshore Road, Caban.

“We have Sole on KLO and Aqua on Capozzi and there are three stratas in the CD18 zone in McKinley Beach and Pinnacle Point at the Bear and Quail golf course on Country Club Drive. Lastly there is the Mission Shores on Truswell.”

Kilmartin said the 16 properties represent a little more than 2,100 properties, but noted only about 700 took out licenses when short-term rentals were allowed in those buildings prior to May 2024.

She said the city won’t know how many short-term rentals will come from those properties until such time as licence applications are open.

The short-term rental subzone bylaw amendment will remain on hold until the province makes a decision on if it will release Kelowna from the restrictions early.

Meantime, Mayor Tom Dyas told council he had good meetings with the Housing Minister during last weeks’ trip to Victoria.

He said the city continues to work diligently to get get an early release and believe positive steps are being made.