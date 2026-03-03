Kelowna News

Naramata woman was killed by gangsters hunting her son, Crown alleges as trial opens

Arrested prior to killing

Photo: Vancouver Police Department Ekene Anigbo

Just two weeks before Ekene Anigbo is alleged to have shot and killed a woman in the basement of her Naramata home, he was arrested near Quesnel with firearms in his car.

This was revealed during the first day of Anigbo's first-degree murder trial in Kelowna court on Monday.

Anigbo, 26, is one of two men who was charged with killing 57-year-old Kathy Richardson in the early hours of June 9, 2021. First-degree murder charges were laid in April 2023, and after dozens of pre-trial court appearances, Anigbo's trial finally began Monday. It's scheduled to last four months.

The case against Anigbo's co-accused, Jalen Falk, is currently covered by a sweeping publication ban and can't be reported on.

At the start of Monday's trial, Anigbo formally pleaded not guilty to the first-degree murder charge, and Crown prosecutor Emily Yao laid out the Crown's case to Justice Alison Beames.

Yao said Richardson's murder was part of a wider conspiracy by Lower Mainland gang members to “exact revenge” against Richardson's son Wade Cudmore and Anthony Graham for the murder of drug dealers Erick and Carlo Fryer and theft of hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of drugs.

The Crown's case against Anigbo is entirely circumstantial and will rely heavily on messages sent between people who were involved in the alleged conspiracy. The messages were extracted from a number of phones that were seized by police.

The Crown will also rely on testimony from “Witness A,” a person who's believed to have been involved in the hunt for Cudmore and Graham and who drove Anigbo and Falk to Richardson's home on the night of her killing.

Yao said the circumstantial evidence will “establish [Anigbo's] motive to enter into Ms. Richardson's residence on June 9, 2021, prepared to engage in whatever level of violence was necessary to meet the goal of the conspirator group.”

Dealers killed, drugs stolen

The Fryer brothers were killed near Naramata a month prior to Richardson's killing. In what appears to have been a large drug deal gone bad, the two brothers were killed and their bodies were discovered near the Naramata Forest Service on May 10, 2021.

Photo: Contributed Kathy Richardson and Wade Cudmore

Richardson's son, Wade Cudmore, and Anthony Graham were charged and later convicted in the brothers' murders. Graham has never been found by police.

While Cudmore was sentenced to a life sentence with no chance of parole for 18 years, he has continued to deny his involvement in the Fryer brothers' murders.

During Cudmore's trial, the court heard how one of the Fryer brothers had sent Graham a price list for more than $236,000 in drugs, prior to them meeting. But while the Fryers were killed at the meet-up, the large quantity of drugs the Fryers are believed to have brought were never found by police.

During her opening statement at Anigbo's trial Monday, Yao said the Crown believes Red Scorpion gangster Kyle Latimer began organizing a hunt for Cudmore and Graham from behind bars at the Kent Institution after the Fryer brothers were killed.

Latimer had been handed a 17-year prison sentence in May 2021 for trafficking large amounts of drugs as part of a criminal organization.

Yao said Latimer used a contraband iPhone while behind bars to coordinate the hunt for Cudmore and Graham, to “recover the stolen assets and exact retribution.”

Anigbo and Falk, along with several others, travelled from the Lower Mainland to the Okanagan in May 2021 to find Cudmore and Graham, Yao said.

A corrections officer later discovered Latimer's iPhone in his jail cell in March 2022 and police extracted data from it.

Prince George shooting

Yao said a man will testify at the trial about driving Graham from the Okanagan to Prince George on May 21, 2021, presumably to avoid being found by the gang members who were looking for him. Another person is expected to testify about Graham arriving at a home on Prince George's Cook Crescent on May 24.

At about 3 a.m. on May 25, a shooting occurred at the home where Graham was believed to be hiding, and the Crown believes Anigbo was involved.

Photo: Prince George RCMP Anthony Graham

In a missing persons report released in November 2021, police said Graham hasn't been seen since the day of the shooting.

About three hours after the shooting, police were called to a report of a crashed SUV near Quesnel. While Yao didn't say who was driving the vehicle, police found a loaded handgun and a loaded assault rifle in the ditch near the flipped SUV.

That same day, also near Quesnel, officers pulled over and arrested Anigbo. Three more guns were found inside Anigbo's Honda Civic when a search warrant was executed a couple days later.

Earlier that month, the Vancouver Police Department had named Anigbo as one of the top six most dangerous gang members in the city.

Hunt continues

It appears Anigbo wasn't held in custody long though, as Yao said he was back in the Okanagan in early June, continuing the hunt for Cudmore.

The Crown will rely on testimony from “Witness A,” whose identity if protected by a publication ban. Witness A has entered into a “limited immunity agreement” with the Crown, but was handed a 55-month sentence for the role they played.

Witness A is expected to testify that they began exchanging messages with Latimer in May 2021, helped in the hunt for Cudmore and Graham, and even tried to recruit others to help.

Yao said Witness A drove Anigbo and Falk to Richardson's home in the early morning hours of June 9, 2021 and drove them from the area after the alleged killing took place.

Richardson was bound with duct tape around her face and zip ties around her wrists in the basement of her home. Yao said when Anigbo and Falk couldn't get information about her son's whereabouts from her, they shot her twice in the face, killing her. The Crown believes Anigbo pulled the trigger.

Witness A drove to a property on Green Mountain Road and burned Anigbo and Falk's clothes and backpacks, Yao said.

“There is no direct eye-witness evidence to the murder of Ms. Richardson,” Yao added. “The anticipated evidence of Witness A ... relates to the opportunity and the means to kill, as well as evidence regarding Mr. Anigbo's apparent role in and his commitment to the conspiratorial scheme.”

The long, complex trial is expected to continue through the spring.