Public assistance sought for missing Kelowna senior

RCMP seek missing man

Photo: RCMP Kevin Mollett

Kelowna RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 66-year-old man.

Mounties say Kevin Mollett was last seen about 1 p.m. Monday in the area around Rosemead Avenue. There are immediate concerns for his health and well-being.

Mollett is described as:

Caucasian male

5’6” tall

Slim build

White hair

Last seen wearing a charcoal grey hoodie, black sweatpants, black baseball cap, and blue / grey Sketcher shoes

Typically seen with the hood up on his hoodie

Sunglasses typically worn on top of his black baseball hat

Anyone with information about Mr. Mollett’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file # 2026-12668.

Note, the dog in the photo is safe at home and not with Mr. Mollett.