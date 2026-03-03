285173
Kelowna News  

Public assistance sought for missing Kelowna senior

RCMP seek missing man

Wayne Moore - Mar 2, 2026 / 7:30 pm | Story: 601582

Kelowna RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 66-year-old man.

Mounties say Kevin Mollett was last seen about 1 p.m. Monday in the area around Rosemead Avenue. There are immediate concerns for his health and well-being.

Mollett is described as:

  • Caucasian male
  • 5’6” tall
  • Slim build
  • White hair
  • Last seen wearing a charcoal grey hoodie, black sweatpants, black baseball cap, and blue / grey Sketcher shoes
  • Typically seen with the hood up on his hoodie
  • Sunglasses typically worn on top of his black baseball hat

Anyone with information about Mr. Mollett’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file # 2026-12668.

Note, the dog in the photo is safe at home and not with Mr. Mollett.

