Public assistance sought for missing Kelowna senior
RCMP seek missing man
Photo: RCMP
Kevin Mollett
Kelowna RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 66-year-old man.
Mounties say Kevin Mollett was last seen about 1 p.m. Monday in the area around Rosemead Avenue. There are immediate concerns for his health and well-being.
Mollett is described as:
- Caucasian male
- 5’6” tall
- Slim build
- White hair
- Last seen wearing a charcoal grey hoodie, black sweatpants, black baseball cap, and blue / grey Sketcher shoes
- Typically seen with the hood up on his hoodie
- Sunglasses typically worn on top of his black baseball hat
Anyone with information about Mr. Mollett’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file # 2026-12668.
Note, the dog in the photo is safe at home and not with Mr. Mollett.
