Kelowna senior found safe

Photo: Brendan Kergin Police lights.

UPDATE TUESDAY 6:30 a.m.

The Kelowna RCMP is advising that the man reported missing on March 2, was located late yesterday evening and is safe.

“A special thank you to Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) and to the public for assisting police with the search,” Cpl. Steven Lang, Kelowna RCMP Media Relations Officer, said.

ORIGINAL MONDAY, 7:30 p.m.

Kelowna RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 66-year-old man.

Mounties say the man was last seen about 1 p.m. Monday in the area around Rosemead Avenue.

Anyone with information about the man's whereabouts are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP.