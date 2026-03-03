Kelowna News
Kelowna senior found safe
Kelowna senior found
Photo: Brendan Kergin
Police lights.
UPDATE TUESDAY 6:30 a.m.
The Kelowna RCMP is advising that the man reported missing on March 2, was located late yesterday evening and is safe.
“A special thank you to Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) and to the public for assisting police with the search,” Cpl. Steven Lang, Kelowna RCMP Media Relations Officer, said.
ORIGINAL MONDAY, 7:30 p.m.
Kelowna RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 66-year-old man.
Mounties say the man was last seen about 1 p.m. Monday in the area around Rosemead Avenue.
Anyone with information about the man's whereabouts are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP.
More Kelowna News
RECENT STORIES
- GLP-1 drugs reshaping livesCanada - 7:16 am
- The Guess Who to tourUnited States - 7:10 am
- Oil prices leap even higher Business - 6:50 am
- Kelowna senior foundKelowna - 6:30 am
- Tackling homelessness fundsToronto - 6:26 am
Real Estate
578 1255 Raymer Ave
$54,900
more details
$54,900
more details
Kelowna BC SPCA Featured Pet
Big Bert Kelowna BC SPCA >
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
© 2026 Castanet.net