Kelowna city planners will continue to deal with heritage applications after council reversal

Photo: City of Kelowna Planning staff will continue to make decisions on heritage applications

Kelowna city council has reversed course when it comes to who looks after heritage applications moving forward.

A month ago, planning staff came to council asking elected officials to take over delegated authority over most applications affecting the Heritage Conservation Area citing a rash of harassing and threatening emails from some within the heritage area.

Council asked staff to come back with a new bylaw for consideration.

That bylaw came forward Monday that would give council back the authority to make decisions on most heritage area applications with the exception of non-structural alterations, changes to exterior finishes or site alterations.

While council was initially willing to support staff by taking on the extra files, they changed direction Monday.

Coun. Loyal Wooldridge said he has spent the past several weeks contemplating the issue through the lens of “good governance.”

He said he has always enjoyed council’s ability to take a firm and fair approach to governing and wondered if they were doing the opposite here.

“I think a lot of us were taken aback a few weeks ago when we heard some of the negative and, frankly, abusive comments to staff and we opted to move in this direction to change course in how we are managing this area,” said Wooldridge in an appeal to his council colleagues.

“But to me, when I reflect on this, I don’t think it’s good governance. We are separating a few hundred homes from thousands of homes in the city because certain people are louder than others and certain people are behaving more poorly.

“It’s not creating community equity…we are treating one area of Kelowna differently than everybody else.”

Sometimes, it’s important to separate governance with personal conflict, added Coun. Maxine DeHart.

“We were trying to separate how we are supposed to do business sitting around the table and deal with personal conflict, and I think it got to our heart strings in some ways,” said DeHart.

Coun. Luke Stack said he came to Monday’s meeting fully prepared to support staff’s recommendation because that’s what council had previously decided.

However, he said his colleagues convinced him to change his direction.

“When you argue good governance, it’s hard to go against that,” said Stack.

Council did state the decision does not mean they are turning their back on staff.

“I do believe there are other ways we can protect our staff from a policy perspective and we need to manage behaviour, not policy,” said Wooldridge.

“I am not in favour of bowing down to people that are not behaving properly."

City manager Doug Gilchrist reminded council the city can go to employment standards or the RCMP if legitimate threats are made against staff.

“We want to establish a safe place for staff to work day-in-and-day-out,” added Mayor Tom Dyas.

“I want staff to know we will be there for them if there are situations and also to establish good governance for the heritage district.”