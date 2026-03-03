Kelowna News

Kelowna mayor calls for detox closure to be resolved 'quickly and clearly'

City 'needs these services'

Photo: PIXABAY The operator of a Kelowna withdrawal management facility has ended its contract with Interior Health, casting uncertainty over the city's detox services.

Concern is growing that Kelowna could lose 20 much-needed detox beds, and the city’s mayor is calling for a swift resolution.

Mayor Tom Dyas said in a statement he was deeply concerned to learn the Kelowna Withdrawal Management beds, operated by The Bridge Youth and Family Services in Rutland, are under review after the organization notified Interior Health it is ending its service agreement. Dyas has long advocated for the service and said more supports are needed, not fewer.

“The city has been working hard to advocate to senior levels of government for more mental health and addiction supports, including local detox capacity, because our community needs these services,” Dyas said.

“While discussions between The Bridge and Interior Health are still ongoing, this situation needs to be resolved quickly and clearly. I recognize that staffing shortages are a factor, and they need to be addressed. Residents must have timely and reliable access to care.”

Dyas said the city will continue to monitor developments closely and press the province for the resources required, including access to mandatory compassionate care for those unable to care for themselves.

According to several people who work at the facility and asked not to be identified to protect their employment, 36 staff members have been given notice. Those who spoke with Castanet said believe suggestions the service could continue are disingenuous.

More concerning, they said, is the impact on the more than 400 people who rely on the program annually. Aside from the hospital, they said, there is no other non-hospital option for medically supervised detox and no other place where people can stay briefly after detox, while they await other treatment options.

One employee said the Bridge program is not limited to drug detox. It also supports people withdrawing from alcohol and benzodiazepines, which can require medical supervision to prevent seizures.

People detoxing from alcohol and opioids can be at extreme risk of seizures or other life-threatening complications if they stop using abruptly, the employee said.

“All the people we care for are not homeless. In fact, many own homes, businesses and more. It affects everyone in our community,” the person said.

Helen Jennens, an advocate with Moms Stop the Harm, echoed those concerns.

“It has been an utter failure trying to stop and help these folks with substance use disorder, starting with no treatment or recovery beds,” Jennens said.

Interior Health confirmed in a statement that The Bridge has given notice it is ending its contract to operate the adult withdrawal management beds.

“Transition planning is underway and we will provide updates as appropriate,” Interior Health said.

“Our goal is to help people find the services they need regardless of where they are in their recovery. In support of this, we work with internal teams and community service providers to deliver care depending on people’s health circumstances. When changes in care occur, we work to offer alternatives that are least impactful to patients and clients, while maintaining high quality standards.”