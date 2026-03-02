Kelowna News

Driver shot, officer dragged during police traffic stop in Kelowna

Photo: Rob Gibson The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO) is investigating a police-involved shooting that occurred in Kelowna.

B.C.'s police watchdog is investigating after an officer-involved shooting in Kelowna's Glenmore neighbourhood on Thursday.

RCMP say the incident started at 10:33 p.m. when officers conducted a vehicle stop on a black Mercedes sedan on Snowsell Street North near Glenmore Road.

During the traffic stop and the resulting interaction between the driver and police, a Taser was deployed, and shots were fired by police, said an RCMP release on Monday.

An officer discharged his firearm, striking the vehicle which fled the scene.

The driver of the vehicle was located the following day, arrested and taken to hospital with gunshot wounds. The driver's injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The Independent Investigations Office of BC says one of the officers also suffered minor injuries after being dragged by the vehicle.

The IIO BC are continuing to investigate in the area, which remains cordoned off. Kelowna RCMP is conducting a concurrent investigation into the actions of the driver.

"As the matter is now under investigation by the IIO BC, no further information will be released by police," says Staff Sgt. Kris Clark, BC RCMP spokesman.

The IIO BC investigates all police incidents involving serious injury or death, regardless of if there are allegations of wrongdoing.

Madison Reeve