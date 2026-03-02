Kelowna News

Warm and dry February across the Okanagan, with one city setting records

Photo: Kathy Michaels Warm and dry weather made for an unusual February throughout the Okanagan. This view from Peachland shows very little snow has collected on area mountaintops.

Winter continued to run warmer and drier than normal throughout February, and nowhere was that more evident than in Vernon, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Vernon was both the driest and warmest area in the Okanagan this February. The city recorded just five millimetres of precipitation, 20 per cent of the normal 25 mm, making it the fifth-driest February on record.

The mean temperature in Vernon was 1.9 C, compared to a normal of -1.1 C, ranking as the sixth-warmest February on record for the city.

It was also the only Okanagan city to set daily temperature records last month. On Feb. 8, temperatures reached 10.4 C, breaking the previous record of 8.4 C set in 2023. Another record fell on Feb. 26, when the mercury climbed to 11.7 C, surpassing the 10.7 C record set in 2005.

Kelowna also saw only a fraction of its typical precipitation, with five millimetres compared to a normal of 19 mm, roughly 25 per cent of average, making it the sixth driest February on record there.

Kelowna recorded a mean temperature of 2.3 C, above its normal of 0.3 C, ranking 14th warmest.

“There was one stretch in the middle of February where we had a shot of cold air come through the Okanagan region,” Fong said, adding temperatures dipped to -13 C in Kelowna and -14 C in Vernon for two to three days.

“But it was really short-lived. Otherwise, temperatures were above normal, which is why overall we’ve had a pretty warm month.”

Finally, Penticton saw a mean temperature of 2.6 C, compared to a normal of 0.8 C, placing it 18th-warmest historically.

Penticton recorded eight millimetres of precipitation, about 44 per cent of its normal 19 mm, ranking 22nd driest.

“Southern B.C. overall was quite dry, and the Okanagan is no exception,” Fong said.

Fong said the province experienced an active weather pattern but most systems were steered north, bringing above-normal precipitation to northern B.C., while southern regions remained comparatively dry.

The lack of moisture has implications beyond the winter season. Fong said he couldn't speak directly to wildfire or drought projections, though below-normal precipitation and limited snowpack at low to mid-elevations can influence conditions heading into spring and summer.

Looking ahead, however, there may be hope. Fong said the Okanagan may see a shift toward a more active weather pattern to start March, though not necessarily a dramatic increase in rainfall.

“We are looking at a return to a more active weather pattern over southern B.C.,” he said. “But the typically wetter regions, like the B.C. coast, the Kootenays and the Rockies, will take the brunt of it.”

The Okanagan’s rain shadow effect will likely limit precipitation totals, though periods of light rain are possible.