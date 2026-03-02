Kelowna News

Kelowna calling all artists to create iconic Memorial Cup installations

Memorial Cup art wanted

Photo: CHL Calling all artists: create an iconic Memorial Cup installation.

The City of Kelowna is preparing for the Memorial Cup by calling on local artists to help bring the excitement to life.

The Memorial Cup will be in Kelowna from May 21 to the 31, transforming the city into a national hub for championship hockey and community pride.

To mark the landmark event, the city is calling on local artists for proposals for immersive community art installations that capture the spirit of the tournament.

Applications opened Monday, and selected artists will create hockey-themed installations that are interactive, eye-catching, and designed to encourage engagement and photo opportunities. The artworks will be located in high-traffic outdoor public spaces throughout downtown Kelowna to enhance the fan experience and showcase the city’s creative community.

“Art plays an important role in how people experience major events in our city. These installations will celebrate both sport and local artists, creating memorable moments that connect people to the Memorial Cup and to Kelowna,” says Sara Thirnbeck, with the City of Kelowna.

Those artists selected will receive up to $2,000 each to help create their installations. In addition to the funding, artists will benefit from promotional exposure across Memorial Cup platforms.

The City of Kelowna did a similar offering during the Canadian Country Music Awards last fall, which was very well received, according to Thirnbeck.

For more information on the program click here.