Kelowna News

Paws It Forward dog rescue freezes intake of new animals

Photo: Paws it Forward Miss June is one of the dogs up for adoption at Paws it Forward who has needed extra veterinary care.

An Okanagan dog rescue has had to hit pause because of financial pressures.

Paws It Forward posted to social media over the weekend, announcing it has frozen intakes of new dogs for the time being.

“Our veterinary bills have exceeded what we can sustain, and we must look to raise a minimum of $30,000 before we can begin accepting dogs again,” said the post.

Paws It Forward representatives said in the post that the organization has already had to deal with several large medical bills in 2026, including surgeries, emergency services and ongoing treatment of sick and injured pets.

“At this time, we don’t have a clear timeline for when we’ll be able to start saying 'yes' again. We’re working hard to raise the funds needed so we can continue doing the work we love,” the statement read.

Anyone who wants to help is asked to make a donation, sign up for monthly giving or challenge their workplace, friends or local businesses to make matching donations.

“We believe in responsible rescue. We stand by the commitments we’ve made to the dogs in our care. And with your support, we will be able to say yes again and get back to rescuing more dogs.”

Paws It Forward dog rescue has been operating since 2011.