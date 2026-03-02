Kelowna News

Notice given at Kelowna detox facility, operation up in the air

Drug detox services at risk

Photo: PIXABAY The operator of a Kelowna withdrawal management facility has ended its contract with Interior Health, casting uncertainty over the city's detox services.

The Kelowna Withdrawal Management beds, operated by The Bridge Youth and Family Services in Rutland, are currently under review after the organization notified Interior Health that it is ending its service agreement.

"This may lead to changes in how the program is delivered, including the possibility that we may no longer operate the beds," said Kelly Paley, The Bridge’s director of community engagement, in a statement.

"We are working closely with Interior Health to carefully review next steps, with a shared commitment to ensuring the community continues to have access to withdrawal management services."

In the statement, Paley said the issue is tied to an ongoing nursing shortage that has made it impossible for The Bridge to safely and sustainably operate a 24/7 medically supervised withdrawal management program.

"Withdrawal management services will continue to be available in Kelowna through Interior Health," Paley said, adding that they're committed to "a smooth handover and minimizing disruption to clients."

Individuals seeking medically supervised detox services can access care directly through Interior Health programs and referral pathways.

Interior Health confirmed in a statement that The Bridge gave notice that it is ending its contract to operate adult withdrawal management beds.

"Transition planning is underway and we will provide updates as appropriate," Interior Health staff said in a statement.

"Our goal is to help people find the services they need regardless of where they are at in their recovery. In support of this, we work with internal teams and community service providers to deliver care depending on people’s health circumstances. When changes in care occur, we work to offer alternatives that are least impactful to patients and clients, while maintaining high quality standards."

Several employees from The Bridge have reached out but asked for anonymity due to concerns about the remainder of their employment.

They said several dozen employees received their 90-day employment notice last week.

One person said their concerns, however, lie with the people who rely on the services The Bridge provides. They estimated that roughly 400 people are able to detox at the facility each year.

The employee said they have tried to make concessions to address the staffing shortfall, but those efforts were not acknowledged.

Support for withdrawal management and other mental health and substance use services continues to be available through Access Central (1-866-777-1103), which provides assessment, guidance and connection to inpatient services, as well as 310-MHSU for broader mental health and substance use support.