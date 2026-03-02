On The Street: Hopes for Iran's future
Hopes for Iran's future
People rallied in cities around the world, including in B.C.’s Southern Interior, after the U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran over the weekend.
Many were celebrating the chance at freedom and democracy in Iran after the death of the supreme leader and iron-fisted dictator, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Castanet asked Iranians and Canadians how they are feeling about the developments in Iran.
Two women who had to leave their homeland because of oppression said they are feeling hopeful for the future. One of them thanked the U.S. and Israel for the “rescue”.
One Canadian man said at least someone acted, instead of just writing a “strongly worded letter”, while another said Canada can do more to expel members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps from this country.
