Truck crashed, knocked out power to Kelowna neighbourhood early Sunday
Truck knocks out power
Photo: Ryan Morrow
A truck appears to have come to rest against a tree after hitting a power pole at Fitzpatrick Road and Rutland Road early Sunday morning.
A Kelowna neighbourhood was in the dark for a few hours early Sunday.
Power was knocked out to about 2,300 customers in the north end of Rutland after a single-vehicle collision near the intersection of Rutland Road and Fitzpatrick Road.
Ryan Morrow said his lights went out around 1 a.m. He saw several emergency vehicles and went to investigate what was happening.
He shared photos showing a truck that appeared to have come to rest against a tree after hitting a power pole. The pole was sheared off about three-quarters of the way up, with the power lines dangling over the road.
Fortis BC dispatched a repair crew to the scene. Power was restored to all affected customers Later on Sunday morning.
Photo: Ryan Morrow
The crash knocked out power to 2,300 Fortis BC customers
