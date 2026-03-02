Kelowna News

Truck crashed, knocked out power to Kelowna neighbourhood early Sunday

Truck knocks out power

Photo: Ryan Morrow A truck appears to have come to rest against a tree after hitting a power pole at Fitzpatrick Road and Rutland Road early Sunday morning.

A Kelowna neighbourhood was in the dark for a few hours early Sunday.

Power was knocked out to about 2,300 customers in the north end of Rutland after a single-vehicle collision near the intersection of Rutland Road and Fitzpatrick Road.

Ryan Morrow said his lights went out around 1 a.m. He saw several emergency vehicles and went to investigate what was happening.

He shared photos showing a truck that appeared to have come to rest against a tree after hitting a power pole. The pole was sheared off about three-quarters of the way up, with the power lines dangling over the road.

Fortis BC dispatched a repair crew to the scene. Power was restored to all affected customers Later on Sunday morning.