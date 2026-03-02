Kelowna News

Iranians in Kelowna celebrate, hopes high for freedom and democracy

Local Iranians celebrate

Cindy White

A celebration took over Kelowna’s waterfront on Sunday afternoon.

Hundreds of expat Iranians and supporters gathered to dance and wave flags after learning that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei died following a major attack by Israel and the United States.

“It’s a mixture of very authentic joy, as well as some people are regretful about why we didn’t bring him (Khamenei), after 47 years of oppression, to the court of law and justice,” explained local Iranian-Canadian activist Ray Taheri.

“This is absolutely one step closer to freedom of a nation that has been under oppression, atrocity and dictatorship for 47 years.”

Taheri and others expressed thanks to the U.S. and Israel for their intervention, but wonder what will happen next.

“Yes, there are some concerns about the future,” he said. “But Iranian people have been very united, inside and outside the country. They are looking forward to a free, democratic (Iran) after the transition period.”

The killing of Khamenei has created a leadership vacuum, increasing the risk of regional instability. Many expats would like to see crown prince Reza Pahlavi, the son of the shah who was deposed in 1979, lead a transitional government.

The hundreds who gathered at Kerry Park also paid tribute to the tens of thousands who have lost their lives in recent uprisings, especially young people who have taken to the streets in protest.

“This young generation has been deprived from any rights,” said Taheri. “From the right of education, the right of socializing, the right of expressing their opinions, and had no voice and choice."

“They came in the streets and they sacrificed their lives because they had nothing to lose.”

Despite the uncertainty about the future of Iran, hopes were high at the rally that freedom and democracy would prevail.