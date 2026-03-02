Kelowna News

Trial for man accused of 2021 Naramata murder begins Monday

Murder trial begins

Photo: Vancouver Police Department Ekene Anigbo

One of the men accused of killing a woman in Naramata in 2021 is scheduled to begin his first-degree murder trial in Kelowna on Monday.

Ekene Anigbo and Jalen Falk were charged with the killing of Kathy Richardson in April 2023, nearly two years after her body was found in her Naramata home.

After dozens of pre-trial hearings over the past couple years to determine the admissibility of evidence, Anigbo's trial is set to begin Monday morning in Kelowna court.

Anigbo was initially set to face a jury trial, but he re-elected late last year to a judge-alone trial.

Richardson's murder came a month after the double homicide of Erick and Carlos Fryer in the Naramata area. Richardon's son, Wade Cudmore, was eventually convicted of the killings, although he has continued to deny responsibility.

Photo: Contributed Kathy Richardson was killed in her Naramata home in May 2021.

The murders were connected to the Lower Mainland drug trade.

Cudmore's co-accused, Anthony Graham, has never been found by police.

When the first-degree murder charge was laid in 2023, Anigbo was already behind bars on a separate conviction, connected to firearm charges in Richmond in October 2021, four months after Richardson was killed.

During sentencing on those convictions, Judge Reginald Harris said: “His conduct is dangerous to the community at a time when gun violence appears to be rampant."

He completed his four-year prison sentence on those charges last year, but has remained in jail while he awaits trial on the murder charge.

He's allegedly been involved in more violence while in custody, including one incident where he's accused of stabbing another inmate in the chest while incarcerated in Ontario.

In October, he was charged with assaulting a peace officer while incarcerated at the Okanagan Correctional Centre.

In May 2021, prior to his arrest, the Vancouver Police Department named Anigbo as one the six most dangerous Lower Mainland gang members. The VPD said Anigbo, who rapped under the name Lolo Lanski, was a Kang/Red Scorpion gang member.

The case against Anigbo's co-accused, Jalen Falk, is protected by a sweeping publication ban, and can't be reported on at this time.

Last month, Falk pleaded guilty to possessing methamphetamine, fentanyl and carfentanil for the purpose of trafficking, after he dropped drugs into Manitoba's Stony Mountain Institution in July 2022 using a drone.