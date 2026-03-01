Kelowna News
Home in Southeast Kelowna destroyed by fire Sunday morning
Home destroyed by fire
Photo: Nicole Shane
A firefighter sprays a burning home in Southeast Kelowna Sunday morning.
A home in Southeast Kelowna was destroyed by a fire Sunday morning.
The fire broke out at 3576 Rose Road at about 6 a.m., sending up a plume of thick black smoke that could be seen from across Kelowna.
Emergency crews responded and Kelowna Fire Department crews got to work fighting the blaze, but the home appears to have been completely destroyed.
It's not clear at this time what started the fire.
Photo: Nicole Shane
The home was severely damaged in the fire.
