Kelowna News

Hundreds walk downtown for Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser

Walk draws hundreds

Madison Reeve

Hundreds of people took to the streets of downtown Kelowna on Saturday evening for the annual Coldest Night of the Year (CNOY) fundraiser, organized by Metro Community in partnership with Kelowna Gospel Mission.

Despite the event’s chilly name, the night was a surprisingly mild 8 degrees as participants walked to raise awareness and funds for local housing initiatives and programs helping people break the cycle of poverty.

All funds raised go directly toward supporting unhoused individuals served by Metro Central, which provides meals, showers, laundry, wound care, casework, ID services, and shelter from the elements.

Metro supports over 150 people daily.

“This is our 11th year doing Coldest Night of the Year in Kelowna. It’s very special because we’re partnering with Kelowna Gospel Mission. We do a lot of stuff together, and it’s really nice to partner with them,'' said Joel Feddersen lead pastor of Metro Community.

Since 2011 CNOY has raised over $75 million across 190 communities in Canada.

Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas says the city is committed to supporting people experiencing homelessness.

''Over the past two years, the City of Kelowna has helped bring 180 tiny homes to those in need. Out of those 180 tiny homes, we have had 125 individuals transition to better housing, treatment, or find their way home,” Dyas said.

Those that would like to still support Metro Central can click here.