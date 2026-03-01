Kelowna resident upset after car spray-painted in Glenmore apartment complex
Kelowna car vandalized
A Kelowna resident is upset after a car was vandalized with spray paint Friday evening, February 27, in an underground apartment complex near Station Crescent in Glenmore.
The resident, who wishes to remain anonymous, shared a photo of the damage on the Glenmore community Facebook group. “Anyone else’s cars get hit last night with spray paint? I live near Sutton Crescent. This was in an underground apartment complex. Not my car but someone I know. Just wondering if anyone else has had issues. Also, anyone know how to take this off?” she wrote.
Several residents in the Facebook comments offered advice and assistance for removing the spray paint.
The incident has been reported to the Kelowna RCMP, but unfortunately there were no security cameras in the area to capture the vandalism.
