Kelowna man in Dubai details attempted missile strikes over city

Intercepted strikes over city

Photo: Chris Benjamin Smoke rises from Dubai following an Iranian missile strike.

A Kelowna man who now lives in Dubai says the sound of intercepted missiles have been ringing out over the city for most of the day.

Chris Benjamin has owned a home in Kelowna for 30 years, but his work doing paramilitary security for the oil and gas industry has taken him all over the world, including Dubai where he currently lives.

After the United States and Israel launched an attack against Iran, Iran retaliated against a number of nearby countries they believe are aligned with the United States, including the United Arab Emirates.

Benjamin says he's been watching missiles being intercepted overhead throughout the day on Saturday.

He said a missile first struck in nearby Abu Dhabi at about 1:30 p.m. local time, with shrapnel from the blast killing a single person. Another strike has hit Dubai's City Walk area.

“They've pretty much got everything else in the sky, you can still hear the percussions,” he told Castanet from the roof of his condo building in Dubai. “The whole day my whole condo has been shaking, boom, boom, boom ... they're hitting the missiles out of the air.”

Benjamin says the Burj Khalifa tower, the world's tallest structure, has been evacuated amid the attempted strikes.

“[Iran is] hitting any country that seems to be cooperating with the United States or Israel,” Benjamin said. “UAE has a lot of American military down in Abu Dhabi ... Qatar and Bahrain and Kuwait, they all have active United States military bases.”

Benjamin says in the year he's lived in Dubai he's never experienced any other violence, calling it the “greatest place I've ever lived.”