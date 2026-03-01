Kelowna News

Two Kelowna craft breweries taking part in Animals & Ales fundraiser

Is your pet beer can worthy?

Photo: Veterinarians Without Borders Your pet could end up on a beer can label.

If you have a cute pet that deserves to be on a beer label, it’s time to get cracking.

A pair of Kelowna craft breweries are involved in the recently launched Animals & Ales fundraiser from Veterinarians Without Borders North America. Railside Brewing and Three Lakes Brewing Company are taking part in Animals & Ales, where pet owners are invited to submit photos, rally votes and help raise funds for veterinary care for animals in underserved communities and emergency situations.

“Animals & Ales is about community in every sense of the word,” VWB executive director Janine Mitchell said in a press release. “It brings people together around their love for animals, supports local breweries and helps ensure animals and the people who rely on them can access vital veterinary care—especially in times of crisis.”

This year’s campaign features 24 craft breweries—15 in Canada and nine in the U.S.—with each hosting their own contest page. Winning pets will be featured on limited-edition beer labels.

The program will run until March 16.

Entries can be submitted here.