Launch Okanagan holding several webinars this spring, offering financial tips

Get a grip on your finances

Photo: Thinkstock Get a handle on your finances through free Launch Okanagan webinars.

Spring is the perfect time to clean up your finances.

And there is no better way to do that than to spend the next couple of months taking part in free financial webinars from Launch Okanagan, a Kelowna-based non-profit.

The first event, called Tax Essentials, is scheduled for Tuesday, March 3. It will be an informative and stress-free tax workshop designed to help you navigate the basics of filing your taxes. The facilitator will help cover essential topics, including how to file your taxes, what you need to file, important deadlines, and a step-by-step walkthrough to make the tax filing process as smooth and stress-free as possible for beginners.

The other two webinars, which will take place on Zoom, are Launch My Budget on April 8, and Dealing With Debt on April 15. Launch My Budget participants will learn how to create a budget and stick to it, while Dealing With Debt will help participants take a step back, review their debt situation, and create strategies on how to work on repaying and taking control of their debt.

If you are unable to attend a live session, you can still register to receive a recording of the class along with any supplementary materials. You have the flexibility to participate in one or all three workshops, and all engagement levels are encouraged. Whether you prefer to ask questions and interact or simply listen anonymously, the choice is yours.

Register for the event by visiting the Launch Okanagan website here.