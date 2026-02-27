Kelowna News

Community rally brings $126,000 in support for Adaptive Adventures after $300K bike theft

Rallying for stolen rides

Photo: Facebook Support grows for Adaptive Adventures after stolen bikes

Kelowna’s Adaptive Adventures is seeing an outpouring of community support following a break-in that left specialized adaptive bicycles stolen and damaged, with losses estimated at nearly $300,000.

Executive director Tim Ropchan said the response has been overwhelming.

“I didn’t expect to say this so soon: we’ve had some incredible new donations come through, bringing our total to $126,796.''

''To everyone who donated, shared our story, sent messages, or reached out with encouragement — thank you so much,” Ropchan said.

The theft occurred back on Feb. 12th at an off-site mobile storage location in downtown Kelowna, where containers holding the adaptive bikes were broken into.

Each bike is specialized and costly, ranging from $5,000 to $35,000, and critical for Adaptive Adventures’ biking programs.

To help replace the lost equipment, the Kelowna Professional Firefighter Charitable Society and the West Kelowna Firefighters Charitable Society are hosting a community boot drive on Saturday, Feb. 28, at Stuart Park from 1 to 3 p.m.

Donations during the event will be tripled, up to $2,500.

“This is about turning a setback into something positive,” said a representative of the Kelowna Firefighter Charitable Society. “When something vital is taken from members of our community, we step up together to make it right.”

Ropchan said donations have come from a mix of sources, including online contributions and private funders.

“We fully rely on community support… and we're definitely relying on them right now to help support us,” Ropchan said.