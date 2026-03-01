Kelowna News

Kelowna man sentenced for possessing gun, drugs for trafficking

Two years for drugs, gun

Photo: Crime Stoppers Christopher Mattatall

A Kelowna man who was taken down by a police dog in December 2024 and found with drugs, ammunition and a gun in the nearby bushes was recently handed a two-year sentence.

Christopher Mattatall, 37, has been behind bars since his arrest on Dec. 18, 2024, after he was denied bail the following month.

This past December, Justice Briana Hardwick convicted Mattatall on seven of the eight counts he was facing – including possessing methamphetamine and cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and possessing a prohibited firearm – and he was sentenced to two years in jail last week.

With credit for presentence custody, Mattatall has less than seven months left to serve.

While Mattatall has a significant criminal record, with recent convictions connected to incidents in 2023 and 2024, he most recently came upon the police's radar on Dec. 13, 2024, while officers were surveilling a “known problem residence” on the 700 block of Cawston Avenue.

Driving a Lexus sedan, which was later found to be stolen, Mattatall parked within “mere inches” of the unmarked police vehicle that an officer was using to stake out the home.

The officer ran the Lexus' licence plate and found it was not connected to the Lexus. So while Mattatall was not connected to the initial investigation, police decided to surveil him as well.

The surveillance began a few days later, on Dec. 18, and a tracking device was affixed to the Lexus. At trial, an officer testified he followed Mattatall for several hours, noting he was driving “somewhat weird” and making lots of turns.

The officer did not see Mattatall make any stops that would indicate drug trafficking, so police decided to arrest him for possessing the stolen Lexus when he returned to his home at 880 Saucier Ave.

But when the officer approached Mattatall and told him he was under arrest, he fled on foot.

'Frenetic' chase

In her recently published decision, Justice Hardwick described the pursuit as “somewhat frenetic,” noting one officer slipped in the snowy conditions and another officer tried and failed to trip Mattatall while he ran away.

At some point in the chase, Mattatall struck a slow moving police vehicle that an officer had tried to use to intercept him, but Mattatall was able to keep running.

Eventually, the officers utilized police service dog Nestle, who was able to chase down Mattatall and bite him on the hand, ending the chase on the front stoop of 914 Laurier Ave.

Upon his arrest, police found 23.7 grams of meth and 14.8 grams of cocaine on him, along with more than $1,000 in cash.

When he was taken to the RCMP cells, Mattatall was offered dry clothes, as his clothes had been soaked in the snow during his arrest. While he accepted a dry top, he refused to change his pants. This raised the officers' suspicion, and a further search located an empty gun holster on his ankle and two magazines with live ammunition hidden in the ankle hem area of his pants.

As a result, police returned to the arrest area and found a .22-calibre gun hidden in the shrubs less than five metres from where Mattatall had been arrested. The gun was loaded with a bullet in the chamber.

Guilty of drugs and gun

During four days of trial in December, Const. Stewart Riley testified that the amounts of drugs Mattatall was found with was “consistent with possession for the purposes of trafficking at a retail level, namely the lowest level.”

While Mattatall's defence counsel argued that he possessed the drugs for personal use, Justice Hardwick accepted Const. Riley's expert evidence and convicted Mattatall of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

She also convicted him of the firearm charges, noting that the gun found in the shrubs fit in Mattatall's ankle holster and the ammunition found in his pants was compatible with the gun.

But while he was convicted on the gun and drugs charges, Justice Hardwick acquitted Mattatall on the stolen-vehicle charge. The Lexus had been reported stolen in July 2024, but the registered owner of the vehicle had made it available through a rideshare app.

“The Lexus did not have any signs of damage indicative of being stolen and Mr. Mattatall was in possession of the operational key fob,” Justice Hardwick said.

“Simply stated, it is probable that Mr. Mattatall knew that the Lexus was stolen but I am not satisfied that the Crown has proven the essential elements of that offence under the Criminal Code beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Last year, Mattatall was also convicted of six other charges, including two flights from police and possession of stolen property over $5,000, stemming from three separate incidents in 2023 and 2024.

During a bail hearing in January 2025, Judge Lynal Doerksen said Mattatall is “like a cornered animal trying to get away from the police, doing whatever possible, including putting the police and the public in danger.”