Ellis Place residents in Kelowna will have to find new places to live after fire forces prolonged closure

Residents still out of homes

Rob Gibson

A fire at a Kelowna supportive housing building last month has displaced a number of residents, and they'll be out of their apartments for the foreseeable future.

The fire occurred at the Ellis Place building on Jan. 7, and a letter to residents from building manager the Canadian Mental Health Association Kelowna says the building will not be habitable for some time.

"There is serious damage, and the building will not be livable for a long time, tenancies are considered 'frustrated', meaning they have ended," says the letter from CMHA Kelowna.

"Once Ellis Place reopens, anyone returning will need to sign a new Tenancy Agreement."

Ellis Place resident Robert Haggarty says he and about 30 other residents have been rehoused across the city.

They have also been living without the contents of their apartments after they were forced to immediately evacuate when the fire occurred.

"We and other tenants that lived there have lost pretty much everything," Haggarty says.

The fire was caused by charging lithium-ion e-bike batteries. According to Kelowna Fire Department duty chief Eric Grootendorst, who spoke with Castanet at the time, the batteries were in what is called 'thermal runaway', a dangerous, self-sustaining chain reaction where increasing temperature causes even faster heat generation, leading to uncontrolled overheating, smoke, fire, or explosions.

According to the letter from the CMHA, the "fire caused toxic chemicals to spread through most of the building and damaged many items."

Haggarty says CMHA has done its best to try to house everyone impacted by the fire. He is now staying at the former Lake Okanagan Resort.

"Everything in my unit is gone. TV, bed, my dentures, and everything, pictures," he said. "You know we have mental health issues and something like this is taking people over the edge, but we just want to have somebody to take responsibility for the actions of that person."

The letter from CMHA says the rebuild will be extensive, and cleanup is going to take some time.

"We know this is very difficult news, and we are truly sorry for the stress this situation has caused," CMHA said.

The situation appears to be similar to what happened to residents of Hadgraft Wilson Place, who were forced from their homes due to structural damage that appeared on the walls and ceilings of the apartment building on Bertram Street during excavation work for the UBC Okanagan downtown campus.

Haggarty says he did not have contents insurance for his unit, and he can barely afford to keep himself going.

"I'm tired. I'm 66. I'm tired of starting over and over," he said. "I would like to just get out and be in my own place.

"What can we do? We're less fortunate, and it's easy for somebody to say, well, just have patience. We all know patience can get us into very bad spots and circumstances which we don't need to be in."

In a statement to Castanet, CMHA Kelowna says Ellis Place residents are their top priority and they are continuing to work closely with BC Housing to support residents during the transition.

"Our team is working directly with residents regarding personal belongings while they remain housed in other CMHA Kelowna and partner locations," says spokesperson Felix Ugboja.

Despite the letter saying they would help residents get their belongings back, Haggarty says he's already been told all of his belongings have been thrown out.

"We're just wandering around and around because we have lost everything, and it's not fair," Haggarty says.