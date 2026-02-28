B.C.'s gang unit makes an arrest in Kelowna
Drugs, weapons seized
Methamphetamine, cocaine, weapons and cash were seized by B.C.’s Uniform Gang Enforcement Team after officers stopped a vehicle in Kelowna last month.
“While conducting proactive enforcement in Kelowna, UGET officers arrested a prohibited and wanted person who attempted to evade police and was combative,” the CFSEU-BC UGET said in an online post about its time in the city from Jan. 12 to 16.
Providing further details, a CFSEU representative said the incident happened on Jan. 13, in the area of KLO Road and Gordon Drive, when a driver fled from police and was taken into custody shortly afterward.
“Search incidental to arrest yielded a large amount of suspected drugs, weapons and cash (methamphetamine, cocaine) in the vehicle."
The driver was also a wanted man on multiple outstanding warrants for possession for the purpose of trafficking and firearm-related offences.
He was taken into custody and transported to the local detachment. Charges are being recommended by UGET.
