Kelowna News

B.C.'s gang unit makes an arrest in Kelowna

Drugs, weapons seized

Photo: BCCFSEU Methamphetamine, cocaine, weapons and cash were seized by B.C.’s Uniform Gang Enforcement Team after officers stopped a vehicle in Kelowna last month.

“While conducting proactive enforcement in Kelowna, UGET officers arrested a prohibited and wanted person who attempted to evade police and was combative,” the CFSEU-BC UGET said in an online post about its time in the city from Jan. 12 to 16.

Providing further details, a CFSEU representative said the incident happened on Jan. 13, in the area of KLO Road and Gordon Drive, when a driver fled from police and was taken into custody shortly afterward.

“Search incidental to arrest yielded a large amount of suspected drugs, weapons and cash (methamphetamine, cocaine) in the vehicle."

The driver was also a wanted man on multiple outstanding warrants for possession for the purpose of trafficking and firearm-related offences.

He was taken into custody and transported to the local detachment. Charges are being recommended by UGET.