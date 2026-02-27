Kelowna News

Kelowna park work being completed with a bit of cheer

Watch for 'wild Sasquatch'

Photo: Thomas Martin work being completed at Knox Mountain

A temporary sign that popped up in Knox Mountain Park is getting people to stop and hopefully consider area wildlife, even those of a mythical variety.

The sign reads as so: “Trail ahead is open, but unfinished. Hazards may exist such as; uneven surfaces, exposed roots and wild Sasquatch,” Thomas Martin, an urban forester with the City of Kelowna, said.

Only one sign had been put up as of Thursday but passersby had taken note and one went so far as to send a picture in to Castanet to remark on the surprise infusion of personality in typically mirthless municipal signs.

Martin was the one who came up with the idea and said he’s “happy that people are actually reading right to the bottom” because the silly sign is part of a more serious push to better manage the popular natural area.

“It's a very fragile ecosystem, and we do have a lot of wildlife that uses the natural areas, including deers, bears, the occasional cougar (and) badgers,” he said. “We have to find ways to coexist.’

The city carried out about 54 hectares of fuel mitigation work last year, primarily in Dilworth, along with a prescribed burn on Knox. Crews also added roughly one-and-a-half kilometres of new trail in the park and decommissioned about four kilometres of illegal trails.

One of the newest additions is called Lynn Ridge and it will likely be complete by spring. The trail begins above Kathleen Lake and is designed to loop up toward the reservoir. Another connection ties in from the new apartments off Boynton Place, climbing the hillside where a web of unofficial tracks has formed over time.

“There’s a spider web of tracks that people have made up the hills,” Martin said. “We’re putting an official trail that people can get up and down on.”

The goal is to give hikers and mountain bikers a clear, sustainable route, and to discourage further trail braiding in the fragile grassland ecosystem.

Martin said that out of the city’s natural areas, there are about 75 kilometres of sanctioned trails. There are also roughly 125 kilometres of unsanctioned ones.

Many of those informal paths begin as deer or bear tracks that gradually widen as more people follow them, Martin said. Over time, repeated foot traffic wears away native grasses and that’s a problem they’re trying to avoid.

In the meantime, if anyone is concerned about running into the mythical creature, Martin suggested following the steps used to avoid any other wildlife encounter: "stay on designated trails, keep dogs leashed and don’t feed it."