Kelowna News

Kelowna BC SPCA Pet of the week

Pet of the week

Madison Reeve

This week's Kelowna BC SPCA Pet of the week is Dot.

Dot is a lovable pot-bellied pig with a gentle spirit and a heart as round as her adorable belly. This sweet girl is incredibly smart, enjoys calm attention, and absolutely melts for kind voices and soft bedding.

Right now, Dot is on a health journey to help her slim down and feel more comfortable. Because of her current size, she does have some difficulty moving around and can experience discomfort, additionally she has some vision obstacles as her skin is obstructing her site.

If you would like to adopt her head down to 3785 Casorso Rd. where the SPCA is open Tuesday to Saturday.