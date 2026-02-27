Kelowna News

Mounties find vehicle related to police presence in Kelowna neighbourhood

Vehicle found by Mounties

Madison Reeve

UPDATE 11:52 a.m.

The vehicle that RCMP were looking for after a Thursday night incident has been found, RCMP say.

“Thank you to the media and the public for assisting with the search. No further details will be released at this time,” Cpl. Steven Lang, Kelowna RCMP Media Relations Officer, said in a media release.

UPDATE: 10:35 a.m.

Police continue to maintain a presence in Kelowna’s Glenmore neighbourhood Friday following an incident that prompted a significant response a night earlier.

Officers taped off a section of Snowsell Street, where numerous evidence markers are visible.

A man named Tristen lives across the street from where much of the activity is focused and said last night he heard loud banging sounds, and it prompted his dogs to start barking. He asked that his last name be withheld for privacy reasons.

He said when he looked outside, he heard a vehicle "screaming down the street" and shortly thereafter police set up a perimeter.

It's believed that the vehicle did not belong to anyone in the neighbourhood, who he knows. He's never seen anyone driving anything that fits the description police shared.

"Our neighbours are pretty normal folk," he said.

Shirley, who lives a few houses down from where the incident unfolded, said she was surprised to wake up to the police presence.

“I didn’t even know they were here. I didn’t hear sirens — no nothing,” she said.

Shirley said she has heard arguments coming from a nearby home in the past but tries to keep to herself.

“They were arguing. I can hear them taking out the garbage. It did not sound very pretty, but none of my business, right? So I just stayed away,” she said. “I’m quite sure there was like a moving truck, or they had a big sea can, so I’m not sure what happened, but now I see the cops here.”

Despite the incident, she described the neighbourhood as generally peaceful.

“It’s nice and quiet. You've got beautiful neighbours. They don’t bother me. But, you know, I was wondering what was going on.”

Police said during a traffic stop an altercation occurred between the driver and police, and the driver fled from the area. Police are seeking to locate and confirm the well-being of the driver, RCMP said in a media release.

RCMP say they attempted to stop a black 2011 C350 Mercedes with B.C. licence plate A643HZ at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 26 near Snowsell Road and Glenmore Drive.

Police are asking anyone who sees the vehicle not to approach or follow it and to call 911 immediately. Anyone with information about the vehicle’s whereabouts is asked to contact police.

UPDATE 8:29 a.m.

Mounties are seeking assistance in locating a vehicle suspected to be involved in an overnight police incident.

On Feb. 26 at approximately 10:30 p.m., Kelowna RCMP officers attempted a traffic stop with a black 2011 Mercedes, bearing BC licence plate A643HZ, near Snowsell Street and Glenmore Drive.

"During the traffic stop an altercation occurred between the driver and police, and the driver fled from the area. Police are seeking to locate and confirm the well-being of the driver," RCMP said in a media release.

"If you see the vehicle or know its whereabouts, do not approach or follow and contact 911 immediately."

Police will be in the area of Snowsell Street today completing investigative steps.

ORIGINAL 7:46 a.m.

Police swarmed a Kelowna neighbourhood late Thursday night and remained on scene through sunrise Friday morning.

A section of Snowsell Street has been taped off, with numerous evidence markers placed along the street, according to area residents.

Police say more information will be released shortly.