Heavy police presence in Kelowna neighbourhood

Police seek vehicle

Photo: Rob Gibson Mounties are seeking assistance in locating a vehicle suspected to be involved in an overnight police incident.

UPDATE 8:29 a.m.

On Feb. 26 at approximately 10:30 p.m., Kelowna RCMP officers attempted a traffic stop with a black 2011 Mercedes C360, bearing BC licence plate A643HZ, near Snowsell Road and Glenmore Drive.

"During the traffic stop an altercation occurred between the driver and police, and the driver fled from the area. Police are seeking to locate and confirm the well-being of the driver," RCMP said in a media release.

"If you see the vehicle or know its whereabouts, do not approach or follow and contact 911 immediately."

Police will be in the area of Snowsell Road today completing investigative steps.

ORIGINAL 7:46 a.m.

Police swarmed a Kelowna neighbourhood late Thursday night and remained on scene through sunrise Friday morning.

A section of Snowsell Street has been taped off, with numerous evidence markers placed along the street, according to area residents.

Police say more information will be released shortly.