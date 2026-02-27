Kelowna News

New chef at Grand Okanagan Resort helped open Gordon Ramsay restaurants

Photo: Marriott Lee Wood is the new executive chef at the Delta Hotels by Marriott Grand Okanagan Resort.

The new executive chef at Delta Hotels by Marriott Grand Okanagan Resort has some high-profile credentials.

Lee Wood led openings at Gordon Ramsay Burgers and Gordon Ramsay Steak in the B.C. casino industry. He also worked abroad at prestigious hotels in Southeast Asia, including in Thailand and Bali.

Wood was born and raised in the Lower Mainland and started his career with a Red Seal apprenticeship at Horizons on Burnaby Mountain, before his love of travel took his across the Pacific. He’s been back in Canada since 2021.

Now he’s bringing his wealth of experience to the Grand’s signature restaurant Oak + Cru Social Kitchen & Wine Bar.

“My philosophy is simple: focus on building strong foundations and flavours, everything else flows from there,”said Lee. “I’m excited to showcase the incredible local produce, wines, and craft beverages that make this region so unique.”

Lee said his favourite local ingredient is Okanagan cherries, calling them, “the best in the world when in season.”

Diners can expect to see some of his travels reflected in the menu, with signature dishes such as his Northern Thai-inspired curry featuring Okanagan beef short rib and custom-made egg noodles.

Chef Wood’s new menu is now available at Oak + Cru. Reservations can be made here.