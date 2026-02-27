Kelowna News

Sales have been brisk as BC Lions Kelowna tickets made available to the general public

Lions tickets move fast

Photo: BC Lions Touchdown Kelowna tickets moving fast

Tickets for Touchdown Kelowna have reportedly been brisk on the first day tickets were made available to the general public.

According to the BC Lions, tickets for Touchdown Kelowna presented by Okanagan College have been moving fast with 90 per cent of grandstand seats sold for the June 27 games with the Calgary Stampeders and 75 per cent of grandstand seats sold for the July 4 game against the Edmonton Elks.

Party zone tickets for both games sold out quickly.

“This has been a very successful few hours for our Touchdown Kelowna ticket sales,” said Duane Vienneau, president of the BC Lions.

“We’re proud to be the province’s team, and bringing two games to Kelowna for our excellent fans in the Okanagan is something we’re very proud of.”

Fans can secure their seats here. Grandstand tickets start at $65.00.

Both games kick off at the Apple Bowl at 4 p.m.