RDCO offers incentives for residents who want to go green with lawn care

Incentives to go electric

Photo: RDCO Lawn Swap Go Electric rebate returns for its third year.

If you've been considering the switch from a gas lawn mower to electric, the Regional District of Central Okanagan is making it a little easier.

For the third year running, the RDCO is offering residents up to $150 to help cover the cost of switching to new, qualified electric lawn equipment.

Eligible items include lawnmowers, leaf blowers, trimmers, and chainsaws.

The program supports residents making the switch and helping to reduce pollution and noise by swapping older gas-powered lawn tools for cleaner, quieter electric options.

“Every household action adds up. When residents choose electric tools and recycle older gas-powered equipment, they’re helping improve the air we all share. Lawn Swap makes that choice easier, and we’re excited to bring the program back this year,” says Nancy Mora Castro, with the RDCO.

Over the past two years of the program, 181 residents have taken part, preventing an estimated 8.7 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions.

In order to be eligible, residents need to purchase new qualified electric lawn equipment, recycle their old gas-powered equipment, provide a receipt and then fill out the online application form.

The deadline to apply for the rebate is November 15, 2026, or until funds are fully disbursed.