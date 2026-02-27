Kelowna News

Two projects set to begin that will connect Glenmore with KLO Road

Connecting KLO, Glenmore

Photo: City of Kelowna Overview of Burtch Road extension

The City of Kelowna is set to begin two projects aimed at providing a continuous north-south corridor linking Glenmore with KLO Road.

Both are set to begin in March.

Work on the contentious Burtch Road extension is expected to begin in mid-March following design and planning and engagement with residents and environmental partners last year.

Some residents of the area fought to stop the project over the effect construction work and additional traffic would have on nearby Munson Pond.

In response, the city says highly regulated environmental protection plans are already in place for Munson and Carney Ponds and will be carefully followed, noting the road is outside the required 30-metre riparian management area of the ponds.

The project will include a 1.6 kilometre stretch of road between Denver and KLO with two travel lanes, protected bike lanes, sidewalks, trees, a new crosswalk to improve access to the Munson Pond trail, new left turn lanes, intersection and roundabout improvements and a new traffic signal at Burtch and KLO.

The city says the natural area will be protected using various migration efforts.

In late March work is expected to begin on a number of improvements on Burtch Road between Highway 97 and Bernard Avenue as well as on Bernard between Burtch and Glenmore roads.

That work, necessary because of the location of the new Parkinson Rec Centre, will include the four laning of both Burtch and Bernard, the addition of an advanced left turn signal from Burtch on the highway, safety and capacity improvements, transit stop upgrades, an active transportation corridor on Burtch and other intersection improvements.

Temporary delays can be expected for the duration of the projects.

Both are expected to be completed sometime in 2027.