Heaven Gained a Hockey Player: Grieving Kelowna dad pens heartfelt song about loss

Photo: GoFundMe Brendan Burge.

Nine years after losing his son, a grieving Okanagan dad has turned his heartbreak into a song that is resonating with others facing similarly unimaginable losses.

“A knock on my door came around 1:30 a.m. March 18, 2017 and it was the police and some counsellors, who led with the news that my son's not coming home,” Tony Burge said, reflecting on the day his son, Brendan Burge, 24, died.

“At first you don’t believe it. You think he’s going to come walking through the door any minute. Then it finally sinks in, and it really, really hurts.”

Time has changed his grief, but it never goes away, and some days, he said, are harder than others. This Christmas Eve was one of those times.

“I was just sitting at home, missing him like crazy, crying my eyes out,” he said. “And I just wrote a song. It took me about 15 minutes.”

In it, he not only revisits the moment he learned his son — a well-known Kelowna hockey player — had died and the grief that followed, but also reflects on who his boy was throughout his life. He later named the song “Heaven Gained a Hockey Player.”

In the song, he opines that Brendan’s smile could light up a room and his “humour could chase away all the gloom. We never know what’s in our stars, all I know is he will never leave our hearts.”

Tony sent the lyrics to friends, who set his sorrow to music, and it’s had a salutary effect.

“It just makes me remember the good things about him,” Tony said. “It makes me smile, because I just miss him so much.”

He has shared the recording quietly with friends, family and others who have experienced loss. The responses have varied. Some find comfort in knowing someone else understands their pain. For others, the memories it stirs are still too raw.

The song was released around the same time that junior hockey players in Alberta were killed in a tragic crash, a coincidence that deepened its emotional resonance for many who heard it.

“I certainly didn’t do it for any attention,” Tony said. “I just kind of did it because it felt right at the moment.”

Writing and sharing the song helps him think of Brendan in a better place. So does finding comfort in those around him.

He said Brendan left behind a daughter who is now 12 years old.

“She's got so many traits of him, and she remembers him, and we talk about him, and it's it's not only healing, but it just makes me feel good that she remembers him,” he said.

“You know, she walks the same way he walks, or she runs the same way, or she smiles the same way, and it's so it's unbelievable feeling. I just want to hug her and not let her go.”

The song is available on Spotify and YouTube.