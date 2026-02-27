Kelowna News

North End Kelowna man warns neighbours after rash of thefts

Crime spree in North End

Cindy White

A resident of Kelowna’s North End has been busy hanging posters and speaking to his neighbours after a recent rash of break-ins and thefts.

Moreno Scatozza has lived in the neighbourhood at the base of Knox Mountain, near the intersection of Jones Street and Bay Avenue, for almost eight years. He said property crime has escalated exponentially in recent weeks and months.

“All my neighbours around me have had things stolen from them in the last few days,” he noted.

Scatozza showed Castanet where the lock had been broken off the shed next door, where two bikes and tools were taken. Thieves tried to make off with some bikes in Scatozza’s yard, but couldn’t break the locks, so they stole a seat off one of the bicycles.

“The last six years was great,” he said. “We’ve never had any issues. No one creeping by. Neighbours had no issues.

“The last six months has been like a 300 per cent difference.”

His hope is that by hanging the posters and alerting the community, people will keep their eyes peeled and report any suspicious activity to the RCMP.

“We’re writing emails,” he added. “We’re just asking for more patrols, maybe on this side (of Kelowna’s core).

“I know they’re very busy elsewhere, but I guess more funding, meaning more security.”

Recently, the City of Kelowna announced it is hiring private security to patrol commercial areas after complaints from businesses about escalating property crime. The intent is also free up the RCMP to investigate more serious crimes.