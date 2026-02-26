Kelowna News

B.C. wineries press premiers to allow direct wine sales across the country

Photo: Chung Chow, BIV Christa-Lee McWatters, vice-president at Osoyoos' Adega On 45th Winery and at Surrey's Gate 22 Winery, would like to be able to sell her wines direct to consumers across the country.

Christa-Lee McWatters is among B.C. winery executives lobbying to be able to sell wine directly to consumers across Canada.

She joins other executives at wineries Unsworth Vineyards and Lightning Rock Winery who have told BIV that they want provincial governments to remove interprovincial trade barriers and allow direct-to-consumer (DTC) wine sales from out-of-province wineries.

B.C., Manitoba and Nova Scotia already allow these sales. Other provinces have been laggards, with obstacles or extra taxes still in place to prevent the sales.

"We're always looking for other markets, and to be able to increase sales," said McWatters, vice-president at Osoyoos' Adega On 45th Winery and at Surrey's Gate 22 Winery. "To not be able to ship within our own country, really, it's ludicrous."

She told BIV her wineries produce a combined 10,000 cases of wine, much of it selling at winery sites or through wine clubs, the most profitable sales channel.

Much of the wineries' sales come from stores like Save-On-Foods where the profit margin is lower.

Being able to sell DTC across the country would enable her wineries to sell more wine, and have a larger slice of overall sales being in the more profitable DTC sales channel, she said.

Association heads are calling for premiers to act on the memorandum of understanding (MOU) they signed last July.

That pact saw the premiers set a self-imposed deadline of May to "work toward finalizing more detailed operating agreements, or implementing their own frameworks, required to implement DTC alcohol sales."

Jeff Guignard, CEO of Wine Growers BC, is among advocates urging Canadian premiers to act on their commitment to start dismantling interprovincial trade barriers for Canadian wine. Rob Kruyt, BIV

Wine Growers BC CEO Jeff Guignard was among wine industry leaders who signed a letter sent to premiers Jan. 27 demanding that they act on their commitment to reduce interprovincial trade barriers.

The industry leaders want provincial governments to all make clear in laws or regulations that wineries across Canada may legally sell wine directly to their province's residents. While this wine may have sales tax added, it will not have additional levies such as "mark-ups," or ad valoreum taxes, which become more substantial as a wine's listed price rises.

The industry advocates' beef with those levies, the letter explained, is that they are designed to pay for services that the provincial governments provide to wineries, such as helping with distribution.

Given that the wineries are handling all of the distribution logistics with DTC sales, there is no need to charge the fees, the advocates argue.

"Those charges would not improve public safety or compliance," the letter said. "Instead, they raise prices for consumers and act as internal trade barriers."

B.C., Manitoba and Nova Scotia lead the way

Only three provincial governments allow residents to purchase wine directly from wineries anywhere in Canada without substantial taxes levied on the products or having the practice considered illegal.

Those provinces are B.C., Manitoba and Nova Scotia, Dan Paszkowski, CEO of Wine Growers Canada, told BIV.

"Saskatchewan has a reciprocal deal with B.C., as does Alberta, but there are problems associated with both of those," he said.

Paszkowski said if the premiers try to kick the can down the road and set a new future date for starting to dismantle interprovincial trade barriers for wine sales, then the federal government should step in—first with a "carrot" approach and if that does not work then with the stick of legislation of its own.

The carrot approach could see the federal government offer marketing or tourism funding to provinces that allow DTC wine shipments into their provinces, he said.

"Or there could be support for tax administration on DTC sales," he said.

An International Monetary Fund report in January highlighted why interprovincial free trade is important for the Canadian economy.

It said removing internal trade barriers between Canadian provinces could boost national real gross domestic product (GDP) by nearly seven per cent, or $210 billion, "over the long run" by reducing regulatory friction particularly in the services sector.

Paszkowski did not quantify exactly how much of an economic boost having DTC wine sales countrywide would provide, but he said it would be substantial and would help the Canadian economy at a time when the country has vowed to diversify trade.

If federal government incentives do not effect change, then Ottawa should pass its own law to allow DTC wine shipments countrywide, Paszkowski said.

While this might burn some political capital Prime Minister Mark Carney has built with premiers, Paszkowski said it would demonstrate that the federal government is committed to the economy.

Coulson Litigation & Advisory lawyer Shea Coulson said that if provinces do not act to allow direct-to-consumer wine sales, the federal government should step in and put in place a national law. Rob Kruyt, BIV

Federal law supersedes provincial laws, said Coulson Litigation & Advisory lawyer Shea Coulson.

"If there's a direct conflict between a federal law and a provincial law, the federal law is paramount," he said. "It's a constitutional doctrine."

That means that if the federal government, which has jurisdiction over interprovincial trade, created a law that said Canadians are permitted to ship wine across provincial borders, then any provincial law that said their residents are not permitted to do that without going through a liquor board or paying extra tax would have no force and effect, Coulson said.

Provincial governments' interest in this tends to be about the ability to collect taxes. Coulson said that there is a political solution that could leave everyone happy.

The way it currently works in B.C. is that if a Vancouver resident imports wine from Ontario, then the Ontario winery is supposed to collect sales tax and remit that tax to the appropriate province and report the sale to both jurisdictions, Coulson said.

There is no extra B.C. mark-up on that wine in addition to the sales tax, nor should there because the BC Liquor Distribution Branch is not involved in facilitating the sale, he added.

When provinces do levy sales taxes on wine sold to residents, wineries should pay them, Coulson said.

"Not paying taxes is not an advisable course of action for anyone," he said.

If a winery does not collect tax that it is supposed to levy and remit to a government, then that government could take the winery to court. If victorious, the government can then get a court order it could enforce in other provinces, he explained.

Aside from the political wrangling over jurisdiction, and which taxes can be levied, is a bigger issue related to consumer choice, said David Clement, North American affairs manager with the Consumer Choice Center.

DTC sales also help wineries establish small footprints in provincial markets without first having to invest substantially in shipping larger quantities of wine to be sold through provincial liquor monopolies—something that carries risk, he said.

"DTC sales make it so selling into that jurisdiction is not as much of a risk," he said.